Western Wealth Management LLC Has $7.73 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,516 shares of company stock worth $15,682,332. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $98.81 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.13 and its 200 day moving average is $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

