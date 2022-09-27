Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 86.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 74,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Get VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FLTR opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.91.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.