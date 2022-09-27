Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $52.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.24.

