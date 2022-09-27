Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.61 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 19,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of EWRE stock opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $42.72.

