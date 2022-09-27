Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 15.4% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 6,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $5,308,000. Bell Bank grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 34.6% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MS opened at $79.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.02. The company has a market capitalization of $136.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

