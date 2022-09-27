Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,481,000 after buying an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 955,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,604,000 after purchasing an additional 135,420 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,052,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 196,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 110,846 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.66.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.