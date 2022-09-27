Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,481,000 after buying an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 955,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,604,000 after purchasing an additional 135,420 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,052,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 196,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 110,846 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.66.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.