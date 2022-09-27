Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 32,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 91,498.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,116,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111,926 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6,144.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,520,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,215,000 after buying an additional 2,479,787 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,126,000 after buying an additional 1,044,103 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 81,186.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 512,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,201,000 after buying an additional 512,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,332,000 after buying an additional 277,282 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.09. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $65.66.
