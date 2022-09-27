Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 184 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 59,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 391,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,701,000 after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares during the period. Bell Bank bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $412,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 41,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $56.97 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.49.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

