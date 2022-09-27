Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,859 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,084,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,950,000 after buying an additional 17,644,129 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,747,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,174 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,372,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,458,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,565 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average is $47.42.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

