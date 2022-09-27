Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 32,892 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 165.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,892 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.02.

