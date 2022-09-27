Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,585 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 31,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average of $77.68. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $67.21 and a 1-year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

