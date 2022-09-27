Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,930,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,527,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 648.3% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 519,814 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.6 %

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.71.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $159.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of -212.47 and a beta of 1.27.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Recommended Stories

