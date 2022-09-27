Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.92 and a 52-week high of $52.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

