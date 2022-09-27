Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,386,000 after purchasing an additional 32,583 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 681,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,385,000 after buying an additional 17,195 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.73.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $74.16 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

