Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

BATS:EFV opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average of $45.79. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

