Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 197.9% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.38. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $32.04.

