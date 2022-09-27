Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,383 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 47.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 23,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 70.7% during the second quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 117,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 48,550 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 29,281 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $98.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $179.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

