Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.15.

Shares of ETN opened at $133.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.35. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

