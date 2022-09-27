Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Southern by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 137,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Southern by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 342,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,467,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.17. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.