Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,393 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,642 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 30,574 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

