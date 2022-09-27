Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,034 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after buying an additional 3,101,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after buying an additional 2,098,737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after buying an additional 9,125,036 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after buying an additional 1,348,687 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.32. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.84 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

