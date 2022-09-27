Western Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,968,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 59,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

General Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

GE stock opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.53.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.