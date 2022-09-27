Western Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,179,000 after purchasing an additional 171,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,003,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,128,000 after purchasing an additional 79,546 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,106,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,811,000 after purchasing an additional 27,004 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,082,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,236,000 after purchasing an additional 72,964 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.9 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $331.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $318.50 and a one year high of $674.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $369.57 and its 200 day moving average is $404.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

