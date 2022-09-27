Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 111 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,754 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Wedgewood Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc. now owns 52,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,345,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,178 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 66,453 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,851,357 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,933,492,000 after purchasing an additional 224,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.0 %

UNH opened at $508.36 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $529.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.25.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

