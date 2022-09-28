1,973 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Prologis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,780,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $102.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.37. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.79 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.79.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

