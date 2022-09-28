1,978 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 498,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,017,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,494,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after acquiring an additional 163,430 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,124,000 after acquiring an additional 148,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 630,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after acquiring an additional 140,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.29. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

