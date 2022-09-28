3,368 Shares in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,368 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Management LLC raised its position in Preformed Line Products by 125.0% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the first quarter worth about $623,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the first quarter worth about $278,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Preformed Line Products by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the first quarter worth about $216,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLPC opened at $72.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.61 and its 200-day moving average is $65.46. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $54.97 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $356.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $163.47 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Barbara P. Ruhlman Revocable Tr sold 810,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $35,981,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

