4,757 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 47.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOS. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.69.

Mosaic Stock Up 4.1 %

MOS opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average is $57.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.