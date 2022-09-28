7,339 Shares in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 47.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 105,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the period. 24.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Logistics to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Universal Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of ULH stock opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $844.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average is $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $40.76.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $527.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.80 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 40.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.93%.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

