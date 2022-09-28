Adams Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 1,549 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.4% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC raised its position in Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $151.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.66. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

