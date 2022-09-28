AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Major Shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. Sells 200,000 Shares

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $3,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,596,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,792,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Everest Hill Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $2,150,000.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 215,382 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $5,061,477.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 159,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $3,657,000.00.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

AHCO opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.59. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

AHCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Institutional Trading of AdaptHealth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

