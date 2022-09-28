AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Major Shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. Sells 200,000 Shares

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,296,478 shares in the company, valued at $290,633,082. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Everest Hill Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $3,820,000.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $2,150,000.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 215,382 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $5,061,477.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 159,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $3,657,000.00.

AdaptHealth Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.59. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.27 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. SkyKnight Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth $197,875,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,225,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,653 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 33.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,639 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth $22,935,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 660.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,060,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,940,000 after purchasing an additional 921,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AHCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

