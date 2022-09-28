AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Major Shareholder Sells $4,000,000.00 in Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,896,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,929,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Everest Hill Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $3,820,000.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $2,150,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 215,382 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $5,061,477.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 159,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $3,657,000.00.

AdaptHealth Price Performance

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $727.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. SkyKnight Capital L.P. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,875,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 38.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 264,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 73,576 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 230.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Finally, CV Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AHCO. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

