Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 3,901 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,989 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.5% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam grew its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.77.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $236.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $234.50 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

