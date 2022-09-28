Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 3,901 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,989 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.5% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in Microsoft by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 732,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $246,186,000 after purchasing an additional 233,000 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 108,962 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 197,284 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,350,000 after purchasing an additional 68,972 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Finally, Saban Cheryl lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1,041.7% in the fourth quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 274 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $236.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $234.50 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.77.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.