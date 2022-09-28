Ade LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ade LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,954.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Ade LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Shares of AMZN opened at $114.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.56, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.51.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.