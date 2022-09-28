Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 46.4% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 42.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Airbnb by 25.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Up 3.0 %

ABNB opened at $106.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.06. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The firm has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,996,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at $21,768,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 833,644 shares of company stock worth $95,196,464. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JMP Securities cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Airbnb to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.56.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.