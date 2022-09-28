Alamar Capital Management LLC Sells 2,984 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alamar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,867 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.3% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in Apple by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 95,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 117,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 42,493 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.68.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $151.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

