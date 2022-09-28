Allworth Financial LP Acquires 128 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ashland were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Ashland by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Ashland by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ashland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

Ashland Price Performance

Ashland stock opened at $93.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.48. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $112.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. Ashland had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.