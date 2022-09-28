Allworth Financial LP Buys 174 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,856,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,765,000 after acquiring an additional 60,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,919,000 after acquiring an additional 27,056 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,410,000 after acquiring an additional 90,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after acquiring an additional 96,027 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VAC opened at $122.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.16. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $110.08 and a 1 year high of $174.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.61%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VAC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

