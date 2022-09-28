Allworth Financial LP Buys New Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RWJ. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWJ opened at $96.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.85 and a 200-day moving average of $112.12. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $95.76 and a 52 week high of $131.07.

