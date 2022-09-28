Allworth Financial LP Buys Shares of 1,576 Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after purchasing an additional 60,452 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 445.1% in the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 60,367 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 64,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CATH opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.06. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $61.25.

