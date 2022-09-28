Allworth Financial LP Has $63,000 Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,028,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in PACCAR by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PACCAR by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,765 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 383.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,650 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PACCAR by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $82.96 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.83 and its 200 day moving average is $86.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.45%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

