Allworth Financial LP Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $256,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $42.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.89.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

