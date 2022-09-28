Allworth Financial LP Has $86,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.45.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

