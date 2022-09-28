Allworth Financial LP Purchases 1,063 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LESL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $49,424.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LESL opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The business had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Leslie’s’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LESL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

