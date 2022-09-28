Allworth Financial LP Purchases 2,004 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,193,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after purchasing an additional 133,112 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 115,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 36,753 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.11.

CCL stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

