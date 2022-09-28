Allworth Financial LP Purchases 419 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 13.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 28.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,748,000 after acquiring an additional 779,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.9% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.06) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCL. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

