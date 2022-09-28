Allworth Financial LP Raises Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 706 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 462,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,369,000 after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 104,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $110.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.41. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $148.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $96,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $96,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,229 shares of company stock valued at $32,746,091 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

