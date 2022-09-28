Allworth Financial LP Takes Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $537,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 446.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 293,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 239,713 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 250.3% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 53,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,298.7% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 216,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 200,971 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.72.

